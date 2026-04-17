Prince William Supervisors Cut Prince William Meals Tax, Citing Relief for Restaurants and Diners By Potomac Local News Published April 17, 2026 at 11:00AM A waitress at Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Meals Tax #Prince William Board of County Supervisors