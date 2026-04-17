Prince William Prince William County Employees Gain Stronger Union Path as Board Removes 12-Month Card Expiration By Potomac Local News Published April 17, 2026 at 10:00AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors