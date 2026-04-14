Prince William OmniRide Budget Request Highlights Ridership Rebound – But Motor Fuels Tax Falls Short for Prince William By Potomac Local News Published April 14, 2026 at 11:00AM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #OmniRide #Prince William Board of County Supervisors