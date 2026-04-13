Coming tomorrow: OmniRide budget spotlights ridership rebound, plus FAMPO eyes federal grant for Rappahannock crossing

Here’s what’s coming tomorrow:

🚌 OmniRide Budget Request Highlights Ridership Rebound — But Motor Fuels Tax Falls Short for Prince William

OmniRide officials presented their proposed FY27 budget to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, showing strong passenger revenue growth as workers return to offices. The plan includes fleet expansions and facility upgrades, but the flat motor fuels tax creates a regional shortfall, with the county’s share rising by about $700,000. Local lifeline routes like Dumfries’ Route 51 remain essential — tomorrow’s story covers the full picture for commuters.

🚗 FAMPO Seeks BUILD Grant Dollars for Rappahannock River Crossing Study

The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has submitted its FY26 BUILD grant application for the next phase of the proposed Rappahannock River Crossing and Parkway. The project aims to ease I-95 congestion with a new bridge and roadway linking Stafford County to Fredericksburg. Option C is the preferred corridor, though public comments raised traffic modeling concerns — tomorrow we detail the latest on this key regional plan.

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