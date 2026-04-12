Coming tomorrow: Manassas Park water & sewer rate hikes loom, Manassas hosts Virtual Virginia Academy, and more local news

🏠 Manassas Park signals water and sewer rate hikes as city leaders and consultants warn that revenues no longer cover rising wholesale costs, debt, and capital needs. For a typical household with a 5/8-inch meter using 3,000 gallons a month, the combined bill already sits in the higher quartile regionally. Officials flag a potential “shock” to families while they review base charges, usage rates, the general-fund transfer, and senior relief options — with recommendations expected in the coming weeks.

🏫 Manassas City Public Schools takes on a new role as host for the Virtual Virginia Academy in its adopted $175.8 million FY2027 budget. The partnership brings $6.8 million in state pass-through funding and serves roughly 800 out-of-district students statewide. It expands tuition-free online learning options for local families needing flexibility due to health, travel, athletics, or other circumstances — without drawing resources from traditional brick-and-mortar schools.

Also learn:

• Manassas Park plans to right-size its utility transfer to the general fund after an indirect-cost study.

• MCPS advances targeted raises averaging 5.5–6.5% for staff alongside facility upgrades and a long-term capital assessment.

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