Prince William Prince William Supervisors Signal Support for Route 28 Widening After Bypass Cancellation – But Who Will Fund It? By Potomac Local News Published April 8, 2026 at 3:00PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors #Route 28 Bypass