Virginia Climbs in Electricity Affordability Ranking

“Virginia’s electricity generation is led by natural gas and nuclear power, with solar, wood, and coal contributing smaller shares,” The Center Square reported. “As the largest net importer, the state supplements substantial in-state generation with regional purchases to meet growing demand.”

“Virginia officials have indicated intent to rejoin the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative cap-and-trade program, with the Legislature recently passing legislation to solidify this action,” the American Legislative Exchange Council stated in its Energy Affordability 2026 report. “Mandate-driven energy requirements like the ones imposed by RGGI can place pressure on long-term electricity costs upward, even in states with diverse generation portfolios.”

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