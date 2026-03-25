Prince William Prince William Procurement Expo Draws 222 Vendors; Landfill to Close April 5 By Uriah Kiser Published March 25, 2026 at 9:00AM | Updated March 26, 2026 at 12:24PM This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Christopher Shorter #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors