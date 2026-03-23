Potomac Shores Middle School Boys Basketball Team Honored for Historic 100-Game Undefeated Streak

In a heartwarming moment of community pride, the Prince William County Board of County Supervisors paused its regular business on March 17, 2026, to celebrate the excellence of local youth. At 7 p.m., during the evening session of its meeting, the Board issued a proclamation recognizing the Potomac Shores Middle School boys basketball team for an extraordinary achievement: **100 consecutive victories** and five years undefeated since 2021.

Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey, Potomac District Supervisor and Vice Chair, presented the commendation with evident pride. “It gives me great pleasure to commend and recognize a legacy of greatness honoring the Potomac Shores Middle School boys’ basketball team,” she said.

“Since 2021, they achieved a historic milestone, a 100-game undefeated winning streak. A powerful testament to their dedication, their discipline, their teamwork, their dream work, and perseverance.”

Bailey highlighted the crucial role of the school’s administration and coaching staff in fostering an environment where students excel both on the court and in the classroom. She specifically praised Principal Kanika Dorsey, who was unable to attend but received enthusiastic applause in absentia, and Head Coach Marlon Marshall of the varsity team, who was present along with JV Coach Mark Marshall.

The coaches expressed deep gratitude for the recognition. Coach Mark Marshall, representing the JV squad, emphasized the team-first mentality that has defined the program. “It’s all about the kids,” he said. “The kids are excellent, and not just on the court, but off the court.”

The young athletes and their supporters filled the board chambers with energy as the proclamation was read. Cheers of “Go Seahawks!” echoed through the room, capturing the spirit of unity and accomplishment that the streak represents for Potomac Shores families.

Team members presented Supervisor Bailey with a special gift to symbolically welcome her into their “100” club.

This milestone underscores the value of youth sports in Prince William County, where dedicated coaches, supportive principals, and hardworking student-athletes build character, resilience, and community bonds. The Seahawks’ sustained success since 2021 inspires families across the county, reminding everyone of the positive impact that commitment and teamwork can have on young lives.

As the ceremony concluded with a group photo, the Board and attendees shared smiles and congratulations. In a county facing complex challenges, moments like this highlight what unites residents: pride in our children’s accomplishments and the shared joy of seeing local talent shine.

The Potomac Shores Middle School boys basketball team’s 100-game undefeated run is more than a record—it’s a source of inspiration for Prince William County families and a shining example of what can be achieved through perseverance, discipline, and heart. Go Seahawks!