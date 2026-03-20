First Republican in Decades: Jeannie LaCroix Takes Woodbridge District Seat After Rescheduled Swearing-In

Jeannie LaCroix gave remarks at the March 17, 2026, meeting of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. She took the oath for the Woodbridge District seat. Officials postponed the swearing-in ceremony, originally scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2026, due to concerns about inclement weather.

LaCroix said in remarks: “The first thing I did was take a picture of my name on here, because it is very surreal that I am a part of this.” She added that Woodbridge “is a district that really deserves somebody to prioritize it” and “I’m not thinking that it’s been prioritized in maybe decades and decades.” She requested that people “lend me a little grace” and said her goal is to represent people who “felt that they were marginalized or not heard from” and to address “some pockets that need revision.”

LaCroix, the first Republican to hold the seat in 40 years, succeeds Margaret Franklin. Franklin was elected Woodbridge District Supervisor in 2019. Voters returned her to office in 2023.

Franklin served as vice chair of the Board of County Supervisors during her tenure and submitted her resignation effective 6 p.m. January 19, 2026, after the election to the Virginia House of Delegates 23rd District. A special election occurred on March 10, 2026, to fill the vacancy. LaCroix won that election.

Chair At-large Deshundra L. Jefferson called the meeting to order. Vice Chair Potomac District Supervisor Andrea O. Bailey nominated committee positions. The board gave approval. LaCroix holds alternate status on the Board Audit Committee. She holds a regular membership on the Finance and Budget Committee.

She holds a regular membership on the Legislative Committee. She holds a regular membership on the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. She holds alternate status on the Potomac-Rappahannock Transportation Commission. She holds regular membership on the Prince William Parkway Transportation Improvement District Commission.

Supervisors extended a welcome to LaCroix. Coles District Supervisor Yesli Vega commented on reception across the board. LaCroix credited County Executive Shorter. She stated that he made himself available and told her he is “only a phone call away.”

She commented that county staff provide support and operate with efficiency.

The board conducted business, including approval of the minutes and proclamations for Social Work Appreciation Month, Procurement Month, and Education Sharing Day on March 29, 2026. Members voted on items from the consent agenda, including transportation grants and an athletic manual. The board voted 5-3 on the transfer of funds to schools. Public speakers addressed topics that included data center revenue, animal services staffing, and housing issues.

LaCroix expressed thanks to the supervisors. She noted a desire to “work as a team” and to learn from each member. She plans to listen to issues from all districts while she maintains focus on Woodbridge.

The development marks a shift for the Woodbridge District. Residents there have noted areas that received less attention in past years. LaCroix stated intent to direct resources toward those sections of the district.