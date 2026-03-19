Stafford Stafford Faces Tax Rate Showdown: State Budget Delay, “Tens of Millions” in New Mandates, and 40%+ Tax Hikes Spark Audit Push By Uriah Kiser Published March 19, 2026 at 11:00AM Stafford County Administrator Bill Ashton presents the proposed FY2027 budget to the Stafford County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 17, 2026, at the Government Center. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Fredericksburg – Stafford #Stafford Board of Supervisors