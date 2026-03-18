Clockmaker’s Daughter Makes Virginia Public School Debut in Stafford

Stafford County Public Schools students will take the stage this spring in a series of musical and theatrical productions, with Mountain View High School presenting the rarely staged new musical “The Clockmaker’s Daughter.”

Key Takeaways

– When: March 26–27 and April 9–11, 2026

– Where: Mountain View High School, Stafford County

– What: Mountain View High School is producing “The Clockmaker’s Daughter,” a musical that has never received a full professional stage run and is believed to be the first licensed by a Virginia public high school.

– Why it matters: The production highlights student talent and technical skills while bringing a unique, story-rich musical to local audiences just before its professional UK tour launches this summer.

– Who: Directed and supported by Eric C. Hokanson, Director of Technical Operations and Performing Arts Department at Mountain View High School, along with the school’s performing arts students and staff.

This spring, Stafford County Public Schools students across middle and high schools are showcasing months of dedication through musical and theatrical productions that build skills in acting, singing, dancing, stage design, lighting and technical theatre.

A standout this season is Mountain View High School’s mounting of “The Clockmaker’s Daughter,” a musical with music and lyrics by Michael Webborn and Daniel Finn. First introduced in 2015 at London’s Landor Theatre, the show recorded a studio concept album featuring West End stars including Ramin Karimloo, Fra Fee, Christine Allado and Hannah Waddingham.

Yet shifting theatre trends — including the rise of “Hamilton” — and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented a full professional stage production for nearly a decade.

According to Eric C. Hokanson, Director of Technical Operations and Performing Arts Department at Mountain View High School, the musical has seen only limited performances, primarily by niche colleges and performing arts magnet schools.

No Virginia public high school is known to have produced it through official licensing prior to this run. With a professional UK tour scheduled for this summer, Mountain View’s production is among the final school-licensed stagings before that launch.

Hokanson noted that students have reached out to performers from the original concept album, with some responding encouragingly. The cast is now working to invite the original album performers — who never appeared together on stage — to attend the local shows.

The story, set in late 19th-century Ireland in the fictional town of Spindlewood, follows a clockmaker who, grieving the loss of his daughter, creates a clockwork girl that comes to life. Themes of prejudice, discrimination, and fear of the unknown run through the fairy-tale-like narrative.

Other Stafford County productions this spring include:

– Brooke Point High School: “The Wizard of Oz,” May 1–2 and May 8–9

– Colonial Forge High School: “The Misanthrope,” April 16–18

– North Stafford High School: “The Lightning Thief,” April 9–11

– Stafford High School: “Secret Garden,” May 1–2 and May 8–9

– Rodney E. Thompson Middle School (at Mountain View HS): “Annie Kids,” April 23–24

– Shirley C. Heim Middle School: “Into The Woods JR,” May 8–9 and May 15–16

– T. Benton Gayle Middle School: “Matilda The Musical JR,” April 23–24

“These productions represent months of hard work and dedication from our students, teachers, and theatre staff,” said Daniel W. Smith, Ed.D., Superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools. “The performing arts provide students with opportunities to build confidence, creativity, and collaboration skills while sharing their talents with the community.”

Families and community members are invited to attend and support the young performers. Performance times and ticket information are available on each school’s website or through Stafford County Public Schools at www.staffordschools.net.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.