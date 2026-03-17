Dumfries Celebrates New Women’s Health Clinic

The Town of Dumfries celebrated the grand opening of First Care Women’s Health with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, March 12, 2026. The nonprofit clinic expands free and confidential women’s health resources for Prince William County residents.

The clinic opened at Dumfries Town Hall to provide free pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasound, pre-abortion consultation, and supportive advocacy for women and families in the community. Supervisor Andrea Bailey and Yesli Vega, of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, Potomac District and Coles districts, respectively, joined Town of Dumfries officials at the event to highlight expanded local access to these resources.

First Care Women’s Health, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliated with Life First, launched its newest location in the Town of Dumfries. The grand opening and ribbon cutting drew local elected officials, community partners, and residents.

Services at the Dumfries clinic include lab-quality urine pregnancy testing, limited obstetric ultrasound to confirm pregnancy viability and gestational age, pre-abortion consultation providing medically accurate information on options, risks, and alternatives, and nonjudgmental advocacy support. No insurance is required, and the clinic welcomes walk-ins during operating hours, including Monday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Town of Dumfries welcomed the addition, noting the clinic’s focus on compassionate care and on free resources to assist individuals navigating pregnancy or family-planning decisions. First Care Women’s Health also operates locations in Manassas and Woodbridge, serving communities throughout Prince William County, including Dumfries, Triangle, Quantico, and surrounding areas.

The organization does not perform or refer for abortions and emphasizes empowering women with confidential information to support informed choices. Local leaders and partners attended the ceremony to recognize the clinic’s commitment to improving access to women’s health in the region.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.