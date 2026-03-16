Manassas Residents Invited to FY27 Budget Town Hall Tonight

Manassas residents are invited to a town hall meeting on Monday, March 16, 2026, to provide feedback on the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) budget, which features a reduced real estate tax rate but still results in higher average residential bills due to surging property values fueled by data center developments.

The town hall is scheduled to take place in the council chambers at Manassas City Hall. It follows a full-day budget workshop held on March 6, 2026, and offers residents a direct opportunity to share thoughts on the city manager’s proposal as council members work toward final adoption.

City Manager Steve Burke presented the proposed $422.9 million FY27 budget to the City Council on February 23, 2026. The plan lowers the general real estate tax rate by $0.02 to $1.05 per $100 of assessed value, while maintaining the flat 19-cent fire and rescue levy (for a combined total of $1.24 per $100). This adjustment is made possible by nearly $995 million in citywide assessment growth in 2026, with about $461 million from new construction. Key drivers include the energization of the Brickyard Data Center and ongoing developments along Dean Drive, shifting roughly 3% of the real estate tax burden from residential to non-residential properties.

Despite the rate cut, the average residential tax bill would increase by about $289 annually—or roughly $24 per month—due to continued property value appreciation and new builds. This represents a smaller hike than the $406 annual increase (7.6%) seen under the flat $1.07 rate (plus 19-cent levy) adopted for FY26, when assessments rose substantially and pushed average home values from around $424,000 to over $456,000.

Non-residential bills would see a sharper rise of approximately $1,348 annually, or about $112 monthly. The proposal maintains flat personal property tax rates and includes utility rate increases for discussion at a separate March 18 work session: 10.5% for electric, 9.5% for water, 3% for sewer, and 1.5% for non-residential stormwater.

The budget supports core services, including $67.34 million for Manassas City Public Schools plus $6.6 million in debt service (totaling $74 million), and adds six new positions: two airport roles funded through commercial agreements, two previously approved but unfunded firefighters, an assistant city attorney for social services, and an emergency management planner shifted from eliminated federal grants. It also plans reserve uses, such as $3 million for housing projects, $12 million for the City Hall parking garage, and $2 million to establish a housing investment fund.

Council members highlighted resident input during the March 9, 2026, meeting. Council Member Tom Osina said he is “looking forward to hearing folks” at the town hall, following the March 6 session, and referenced broader issues like data center growth from a recent Council of Governments workshop. Council Member Sonia Vásquez Luna noted a one-page budget brief and highlights available on the city website by searching “budget” or “FY twenty twenty seven.” Council Member Ashley Hutson added that council members are “absolutely open to comments and feedback” via phone calls or emails, emphasizing they’d “love to discuss.”

The budget process continues with additional work sessions, culminating in a public hearing targeted for late April. Residents can review the full proposed budget and highlights on the city website at manassasva.gov/budget.