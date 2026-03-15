Longtime Arc Leader Karen Smith Dies

The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT announced the passing of its longtime Executive Director, Karen Smith. She served the organization for 58 years, shaping services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (ID/DD) across Prince William County.

Smith led with integrity and vision, opening the county’s first residential program for adults with ID/DD and helping build one of the area’s largest transportation fleets for those services. Her efforts also supported closing state-run institutions, allowing more community-based living. The organization, based in Woodbridge, provides residential, childcare, and support programs that touch thousands of local families.

The announcement, shared via a letter from Board President Anthony Geisler, highlights Smith’s kindness, encouragement, and belief in collaborative work for the greater good. Details on memorial arrangements will be shared as they become available. The news also appeared in a recent update from the Town of Occoquan’s mayor, Earnie Porta, noting her community involvement, including service on the ACTS of Prince William board.

The Arc of Greater Prince William/INSIGHT shared the announcement in a Facebook post.

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