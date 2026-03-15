Expected storms prompt prompt early school closures, dismissals

Severe weather prompts widespread school adjustments across Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg on Monday, March 16, as a strong cold front brings risks of damaging winds over 70 mph and possible tornadoes.

Prince William County Public Schools will dismiss two hours early, Manassas Park City Schools will dismiss two hours early with specific times by level, Manassas City Public Schools will operate on early release with no PreK, while Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, and Fredericksburg City Public Schools will close fully or shift to remote learning.

Key Takeaways

– Date, Time, Place: Monday, March 16, 2026; affecting schools in Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, and Fredericksburg City in Northern Virginia.

– Multiple school divisions announced early dismissals, full closures, or remote learning to protect students and staff from severe storms expected late afternoon into evening.

– The National Weather Service forecasts significant damaging winds, potential tornadoes, and widespread severe thunderstorms from a potent cold front.

– This matters locally as families in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford, Spotsylvania, and Fredericksburg prepare for hazardous conditions during school hours.

– Superintendents and school administrations across these divisions drove the decisions to prioritize safety amid heightened severe weather threats.

A powerful storm system approaches the Mid-Atlantic, leading school divisions in Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, and Fredericksburg to adjust schedules for Monday, March 16, 2026.

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) will dismiss students two hours early to allow safe travel home before severe storms arrive late afternoon or early evening. The National Weather Service warns of potential significant wind damage with gusts exceeding 70 mph.

PWCS will monitor conditions closely. If tornado or high wind watches are issued, outdoor students and those in trailers move inside. Tornado warnings trigger crisis plans and family notifications. Buses run in standard order: high school, middle, and elementary.

Morning and full-day preschool dismiss early; no afternoon preschool. Field trips, late activities, athletics, after-school events, and School Age Child Care (SACC) are canceled. Lunch served, possibly adjusted. Buildings close by 4 p.m.; administrators stay until buses clear. Certain student-facing staff may leave early after students depart, credited up to two hours; others stay their normal schedule.

In Stafford County Public Schools, all schools and offices close fully due to severe weather risks, including strong tornado potential. All after-school activities cancel. Students shift to asynchronous remote learning; assignments count for attendance. Contact teachers for power, internet, or assignment issues. Free meals available 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Edward E. Drew Middle School and Kate Waller Barrett Elementary School.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools will close with asynchronous remote learning for students on March 16 (Code 3). 12-month employees report on time. All school and non-school activities, day and evening, cancel.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools will be closed to students and staff on March 16 due to the severe weather system. 12-month employees complete flexible hours remotely or at the worksite. All buildings close at noon. After-school activities canceled. Essential personnel contact supervisors for report times. Free meals available for pickup 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at each school.

Manassas City Public Schools operate on an early release schedule on Monday due to high winds and potential tornado activity. No PreK. All after-school activities are canceled.

Manassas Park City Schools will dismiss two hours early on March 16 due to dangerous afternoon storms. Middle and high school dismiss at 12:15 p.m.; elementary schools at 1:15 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.

The National Weather Service highlights a strong cold front bringing gusty winds and severe thunderstorms capable of significant damaging winds and tornadoes. The Storm Prediction Center notes a Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) for severe weather, mainly along and east of the Blue Ridge, with potential for widespread damaging winds (65-75 mph gusts) and some tornado risk from supercells or squall lines. Timing expected early afternoon through evening, followed by post-frontal cooling.

These coordinated adjustments across Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, and Fredericksburg reflect a focus on safety for students, families, and staff amid active severe weather threats in the region.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.