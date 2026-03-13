Prince William Referendum Push Gains Steam: Prince William Parks, Libraries, and Indoor Sports Facility Could Head to 2026 Ballot By Uriah Kiser Published March 13, 2026 at 11:00AM Chair DeShundra Jefferson at the April 22 Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors