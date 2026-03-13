Pat Geary Elected Chairman of Manassas City Republican Committee

The City of Manassas Republican Committee has a new leader following an uncontested election. Pat Geary was elected chairman on March 11, 2026, succeeding outgoing Chairman George Ellis. Geary will serve a two-year term.

Geary, a retired senior federal official, has resided in Manassas for the past seven years with his wife, daughter, and son. He brings extensive leadership experience, having held positions at the local, state, and national levels across multiple states over the last 45 years. A published author, trainer, and parliamentarian, Geary has traveled widely across all 50 states and four continents, focusing on policy development, process improvement, and career advancement for others.

In his new role, Chairman Geary outlined key priorities for the committee. Topping the agenda is opposing a proposed constitutional amendment on Virginia’s April 21, 2026, ballot. The measure would allow the General Assembly to temporarily redraw congressional districts outside the standard decennial process, which Republicans argue could unfairly advantage Democrats by altering maps ahead of the 2026 elections. Geary called on the committee to mobilize against what he described as an effort to “unfairly rig Virginia’s congressional maps.”

Geary also pledged full committee support for the re-election efforts of two local Republican incumbents: City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis and Manassas City School Board Member Sara Brescia. Ellis, a long-time Manassas resident and business owner, serves on the city council, while Brescia focuses on education issues as a school board member.

Additionally, Geary plans to recruit and back strong Republican candidates for other local offices to build a complete slate alongside the party’s current officeholders.

Due to Geary’s unopposed election, the party canceled its scheduled canvass for March 28, 2026. All verified applicants for committee membership and delegate positions to the 10th District Convention will be automatically elected.

Geary can be reached at [email protected] for those interested in getting involved with the committee’s initiatives.