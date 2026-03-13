Manassas Young Marines March to the Top: Division 1 Unit of the Year Celebrates Leadership, Service, and Family

The Manassas Young Marines, a dedicated unit of the national youth development program, has just been named Division 1 Unit of the Year—a testament to years of hard work, heart, and community impact.

The national Young Marines is a nonprofit youth education and service program open to boys and girls ages 8 through high school graduation (or age 18+). It emphasizes character building, leadership, discipline, teamwork, and a commitment to drug-free, healthy living—drawing inspiration from Marine Corps values of honor, courage, and commitment, without requiring any military family background or pushing enlistment.

In Manassas, the unit boasts about 17 members and five adult volunteers. They meet twice a month, on the first and third Sundays, for engaging “drills” that blend structure with fun.

A typical session begins with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Young Marine Obligation, setting a tone of patriotism and personal responsibility. Youth then lead classes on topics like drug demand reduction—explaining the science behind how drugs and alcohol affect the brain and body—life skills such as nutrition, land navigation, close-order drill for parades, and team-building activities like football, charades, or board games.

Rank advancement drives personal growth: members study guidebooks covering history, public speaking, physical fitness, and more, earning sign-offs from adult volunteers. Seniors review the day, offer feedback, and present awards in closing formations, with parents often joining to celebrate.

Community service forms the heartbeat of the program. Last year alone, the unit logged over 500 cumulative hours—participating in parades, presenting color guards at veterans’ and senior facilities, supporting events like George Mason University’s Pitch in the Piedmont, assisting the American Legion, and more. Some members even traveled to Bolivia for drug education outreach through a prison fellowship program. Many youth extend service independently, earning hours at churches, Boys & Girls Clubs, or other local spots.

This isn’t just a program—it’s a family. Unit Commander Deysi Vasquez and Executive Officer Celia Medina embody that spirit. Both started as parents without any prior Marine experience.

Vasquez joined in 2017 when her daughter (then 8, now 17 and a Staff Sergeant) enrolled. “I was just a parent,” she recalled. “I researched programs—Girl Scouts, different academies—and this fit what I wanted for her: values, skills, experiences.” She progressed from financial manager to executive officer, stepping up as commander last year when the previous leader stepped down for family reasons.

Medina followed a similar path around 2018, encouraged by her Marine veteran husband. Starting as an adult volunteer (“AV”), she hid in the background at first—”zero military experience”—but grew to love mentoring. She also served as a financial manager before becoming an executive officer. “We’re following along with each other,” she said with a laugh. Both now have second children in the program and have watched their kids—and themselves—transform.

“It’s a village raising kids,” Vasquez emphasized. “Kids come to us with things they can’t talk to parents about. We give tips and ideas. Alumni stay connected; seniors lead planning. They build lifelong friendships.”

Medina added, “Our kids are living their best life, and we’re just the chauffeurs.” Parents drop kids off twice a month and chauffeur them to parades and events, sharing in the pride.

The award validates that collective effort. “We’ve been working hard… this was a long-awaited blessing,” Medina said. “It shows the hard work in leadership development, training, community service, drug reduction, and youth engagement.” Vasquez credited the seniors for organizing drills and choosing activities that fit the unit.

The program isn’t a direct pipeline to the Marines—it’s for any child seeking confidence, structure, friends, college prep, public speaking skills, or drug-free education. Paths vary: some pursue service, others Naval Academy ambitions or even fashion design.

Amid modern challenges—screens, peer pressure, uncertainty—this unit offers something timeless: belonging, growth, and service. The Division 1 honor, after consistent excellence (including past Fulcrum Shield awards and DEA Kiki Camarena Award nominations), underscores the impact.

Visit youngmarines.org to learn more.