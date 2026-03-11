Manassas bids farewell to City Attorney S. Craig Brown after 8 years

The Manassas City Council paused its March 9, 2026, meeting to honor retiring City Attorney S. Craig Brown, presenting a proclamation commending his eight years of service as the city’s first in-house legal counsel.

Vice Mayor Mark D. Wolfe, the sole remaining council member from those who unanimously appointed Brown on February 20, 2018, read Resolution R-2026-743. Wolfe lightheartedly noted he “drew the short straw” for the task but affirmed the decision’s success. “We made a good choice… Life is a lot easier in Manassas than in Charlottesville,” he said, alluding to Brown’s prior role in the more contentious environment of Charlottesville.

The proclamation outlined Brown’s qualifications and contributions. He brought more than three decades of municipal law experience, having served as assistant city attorney in Charlottesville from 1985 onward and as city attorney from 2001 onward. A University of Virginia graduate with a BA in History, Brown earned his JD from Wake Forest University School of Law. He is admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Virginia, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, and the U.S. Supreme Court.

During his tenure, Brown “provided consistent, sound legal counsel” to the council, city managers, department heads, and staff, helping navigate complex matters while ensuring legal compliance. The resolution praised his professionalism, institutional knowledge, and steady guidance, which strengthened city governance and operations throughout a distinguished public service career spanning more than 40 years.

Council Member Sonia Vásquez Luna offered personal remarks, sharing how Brown’s expertise and demeanor eased her transition to the council. “Part of what gave me peace of mind is knowing that we had somebody not only with experience but they’re caring and the listening ear,” she said, adding that while she wished he would not retire, he deserved it and would be greatly missed.

Brown responded with gratitude, thanking former Vice Mayors Pamela Sebesky and Sheryl Bass for their role in his warm welcome. “Those three, along with a number of other people… really made me understand pretty soon that I had made the right decision to come here,” he said.

He highlighted support from colleagues Rose Spring and Amelia May, calling them exemplars of dedication who provided both professional assistance and friendship. Brown also thanked his wife, daughter Vess, and second daughter, describing them as his “true blessing.”

“It has been an honor to represent you,” he told the council, expressing hope to connect individually before his departure.

The recognition came during a meeting focused on department reports and community updates, with the council later convening in closed session under Virginia Code § 2.2-3711(A)(1) to discuss qualifications of candidates for the city attorney position, alongside other board appointments. The transition unfolds amid the ongoing FY27 budget process, which included a full-day session on March 6 and features a resident town hall scheduled for March 16.