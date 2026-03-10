Republican Jeannie LaCroix Wins Woodbridge District Supervisor Special Election in Upset Victory

Republican Jeannie M. LaCroix, Republican, has won the special election for the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, defeating Democratic nominee Muhammed Sufiyan “Sef” Casim and write-in candidate Pamela Montgomery, Democrats, in a low-turnout contest marked by controversy and party division.

Unofficial results from the Prince William County Office of Elections show LaCroix receiving 43.73% of the vote (1,694 votes), Casim with 37.07% (1,436 votes), and write-ins (primarily for Montgomery) at 19.20% (744 votes). The total turnout reflects a divided Democratic base in a district that has historically leaned strongly Democratic.

LaCroix will fill the remainder of former Supervisor Margaret Franklin’s term, which ends in December 2027. If she wishes to retain the seat beyond that date, LaCroix must run for re-election in the November 2027 general election.

The seat became vacant after Franklin resigned following her January 2026 victory in a special election for Virginia House District 23. The Circuit Court ordered the March 10 special election to fill the vacancy, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Campaign Background and Key Issues

The race centered on local priorities, including opposition to data centers near residential areas and schools (such as the proposed Digital Gateway project), affordable housing, public safety, transportation improvements, school funding, and economic development.

– Jeannie M. LaCroix (Republican): A longtime Woodbridge resident, local businesswoman, and real estate agent from Belmont Bay, LaCroix was selected as the GOP nominee by the Prince William County Republican Committee in early February. She campaigned on family values, safer communities, better schools, and economic opportunity. LaCroix consistently opposed data centers near homes or schools and emphasized community input before any sale of school-owned land for such projects. Republicans viewed the Democratic split as a path to victory in a district where Franklin won over 62% in 2023 (against LaCroix herself).

– **Muhammed Sufiyan “Sef” Casim (Democrat): A Woodbridge businessman and political newcomer who immigrated to the U.S. at age 14, Casim won the Democratic firehouse primary (unassembled caucus) on February 7 with 291 votes to Montgomery’s 258. He positioned himself as potentially the first Muslim elected to the Board and focused on affordable housing, public safety, transportation, and criticizing data centers for driving up electricity costs. His campaign was overshadowed by resurfaced 2012–2015 social media posts containing racial slurs (including the N-word), misogynistic remarks, antisemitic comments, and other divisive content. Casim issued multiple apologies, calling the posts “foolish” youth mistakes and emphasizing personal growth, but refused to withdraw.

– Pamela “Pam” Montgomery (Write-in): A U.S. Army veteran, former Judge Advocate General officer, and lifelong Democrat, Montgomery lost the primary but launched a write-in bid on March 3, citing Casim’s inadequate response to the controversy and concerns over trust in the diverse community. She led in fundraising (about $30,000, including from data center interests) and opposed data centers near homes/schools and school land sales. Her campaign contributed to splitting the Democratic vote.

Controversy and Division

The campaign was dominated by backlash against Casim’s old posts, which drew bipartisan condemnation. Prominent Democrats—including Delegate Margaret Franklin, Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy, Supervisor Andrea Bailey, and Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson—labeled them racist, xenophobic, and misogynistic, calling them “disqualifying” and urging withdrawal. Prince William County Democratic Committee Chair Sam Chisolm defended Casim in a March 8 letter to the editor in the Prince William Times, urging party unity, contextualizing the posts as lacking malice due to youth and cultural influences, and warning that vote-splitting risked a Republican win.

Republicans highlighted the posts to attack Casim and capitalize on the fracture. The three-way race ultimately handed LaCroix the victory, with many seeing it as a protest vote against the Democratic nominee.

Next Steps

LaCroix will join the Board of County Supervisors, representing the Woodbridge District (covering areas east of I-95, including Potomac Mills, Belmont Bay, Marumsco, Stonebridge, Leesylvania State Park, and portions of Eagles Pointe and Southbridge). Official certification of results is expected in the coming days, with post-election campaign finance reports due April 9.