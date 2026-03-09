Student Makes Farm Bureau History

A Brentsville District High School senior has become the first high school student in the nation to serve as chair of a county Farm Bureau committee, according to Prince William County Public Schools.

Hunter Ringer, president of the school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter, was selected to lead the Prince William-Fairfax Farm Bureau Young Farmers Committee after the position was left vacant for the year. Farm Bureau President Stephanie Cornnell proposed Ringer for the role after noticing his leadership and dedication to agricultural education.

Because Ringer is still in high school, the appointment required approval from the Virginia Farm Bureau, American Farm Bureau, and Virginia FFA. Amy Beard, Ringer’s agriculture teacher, FFA adviser, and a Farm Bureau board member, said the request marked the first time those organizations had been asked to approve a high school student for the position.

Ringer’s interest in agriculture began on his grandfather’s cattle farm in Nokesville and grew through his involvement with the Brentsville FFA chapter. He now serves as chapter president and was recognized earlier this year by Delegate Elizabeth Guzman, who commended Ringer and the chapter on the floor of the Virginia House of Delegates for their leadership and community involvement.

After graduating, Ringer plans to study animal science and education with the goal of becoming an agriculture teacher. He said he hopes his experience encourages more students to get involved in agriculture, especially as Prince William County continues to grow and develop. The information was provided by Prince William County Public Schools.

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