Police seek details, video after man, 19 killed in fiery I-66 crash

Virginia State Police are continuing their investigation into a fatal single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old Bristow resident on Saturday, February 28, 2026, and are asking for the public’s assistance.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. when a 2013 Toyota Corolla, traveling at a high rate of speed, entered the eastbound Interstate 66 rest area near the 49-mile marker (close to Bull Run Drive and the Manassas area). The vehicle struck the rear of a legally parked 2024 Kenworth 310 tractor-trailer and burst into flames upon impact.

The driver of the Toyota, identified as Jose Daniel Rivera Quintana, 19, of Bristow, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:21 p.m. Authorities confirmed he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The incident is not believed to be alcohol-related.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was resting in the cab at the time, was not injured.

Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate that the Toyota driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle.