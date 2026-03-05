Sudden Closure of Concerted Care Group’s Stafford Clinic Leaves Patients Scrambling for Services

The Concerted Care Group (CCG) clinic in Stafford County, a key provider of opioid addiction treatment and behavioral health services, has abruptly closed its doors, according to a tip received by Potomac Local News today. Photos provided by the tipster show a permanent closure notice posted on the facility’s entrance, effective as of February 13, 2026, just weeks ago.

The clinic, located at 282 Deacon Road, Suite 107, in the Woodlawn Shopping Center, served residents in Stafford County and surrounding areas with medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance use disorders, including methadone dispensing, as well as mental health support.

The closure notice, visible in the submitted images, urges patients to contact the front desk for a referral list and coordinate with the clinical team for service transfers. The dispensing hours listed on the door—Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with limited weekend operations—now serve as a relic of the facility’s recent activity.

This development comes less than two years after the clinic’s controversial opening, which sparked significant community debate in Stafford County. In early 2023, CCG’s proposal to establish the methadone clinic was approved by the county’s zoning director as a by-right use in the B-2 zoning district, requiring no further public input or special permits. However, neighbors and local advocates quickly mobilized against it, citing concerns about public safety, potential increases in crime, and the clinic’s proximity to residential areas and schools.

A grassroots group, 22405 Neighborhood Watch, formed in response and filed an appeal against the approval, arguing that the facility should be classified as a “hospital” under county zoning laws because it requires a state medical license, which would have mandated a conditional use permit and public hearings.

Their efforts highlighted fears that the clinic could exacerbate local opioid issues rather than alleviate them, with some residents expressing worries about loitering or traffic from patients traveling from outside the area.

Despite the opposition, the clinic opened in mid-2024, according to local health reports. In February 2024, the Stafford Board of Supervisors responded to the outcry by unanimously amending the zoning ordinance to require conditional use permits for future behavioral health treatment centers, ensuring greater community oversight. This change, however, did not retroactively affect CCG’s already-approved site.

The location was part of CCG’s expansion from its Maryland base, where the organization operates multiple integrated care facilities focusing on holistic addiction recovery. CCG’s official website describes its mission as treating the whole person, not just symptoms, with services including behavioral therapy and outpatient programs. As of recent checks, the Fredericksburg site was still referenced in some online directories, but no official announcement of the closure appears on the company’s site or in public statements.

The sudden shutdown raises questions about its impact on patients reliant on daily methadone doses and ongoing counseling. Local health plans, such as the 2025-2028 Community Health Improvement Plan for Planning District 16 (encompassing Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, King George counties, and Fredericksburg), had anticipated CCG’s expansion into more mental health services by 2028.

Instead, this closure could strain resources at alternatives like the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board (RACSB), which provides similar outpatient treatment.