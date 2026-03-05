Major Sentencing & Local Blotter: 21-Year Term in Woodbridge Drug Case; Gunshots in Woodbridge, Gainesville Break-In Attempt

Law enforcement in Prince William and Stafford counties continues to address a range of public safety issues, from firearm incidents and burglaries to drug trafficking. In a significant development, a Woodbridge man involved in a large-scale fentanyl and cocaine distribution conspiracy was sentenced to more than two decades in federal prison.

A Woodbridge drug trafficker was sentenced today in Alexandria federal court to 21 years and five months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.

According to court documents from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, Jorge Ariel Pereira, 30, also known as Jae Luca or Kevin Aguirre, acted as a redistributor of narcotics, including marijuana, fentanyl pills, and cocaine, starting at least in December 2020. The fentanyl pills were often blue and marked “30” to mimic legitimate 30-milligram oxycodone tablets.

Beginning in November 2021, Pereira conspired with Justice Ansah, 30, of Manassas, and Salvador Paredes Vasquez. Ansah operated a stash house in Woodbridge, where he purchased narcotics—including fentanyl pills—from out-of-area suppliers and received shipments via mail at addresses provided by Pereira. In December 2021, Pereira held approximately 20,000 fentanyl pills for Ansah during a relocation of narcotics.

On Dec. 14, 2021, Ansah and Paredes were arrested, with law enforcement seizing about 70,000 fentanyl pills from the stash house and Ansah’s residence, plus another 30,000 en route to Paredes’ address.

Following those arrests, Pereira continued distributing fentanyl pills, cocaine, and marijuana with new associates, including Fernando Alexis Orellana Banegas, 25, of Woodbridge, and Dan Benedict Galvez, 25, of Manassas. He used fraudulent identification to acquire properties and vehicles for his operations.

On Jan. 2, 2025, authorities arrested Pereira and searched his residence, recovering 608.03 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun, and fraudulent IDs. As a convicted felon with prior convictions—including grand larceny, brandishing a firearm, and obtaining money by false pretenses—Pereira was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Related co-conspirators faced justice earlier: Ansah pleaded guilty in June 2022 to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and firearm possession in furtherance of drug trafficking, receiving 21 years in September 2022. Vasquez remains a fugitive after charges in July 2022. Orellana Banegas was sentenced to 15 years in October 2024 after pleading guilty in May 2024. Galvez received 10 years in December 2025 following an August 2025 guilty plea.

The case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division, with assistance from ATF, Virginia State Police, and Prince William County Police. It falls under Operation Take Back America, targeting cartels, transnational crime, and violent offenders.

In Prince William County, the Prince William County Police Department responded to multiple notable calls on March 3, 2026.

Officers were dispatched around 12:00 p.m. to the 3000 block of Lacrosse Court in Dale City following reports of shots fired. The investigation determined that multiple gunshots had been heard in the area, and several shell casings were recovered from the woods behind the residences. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and there was no evidence of property damage. Authorities were unable to obtain suspect information at the scene.

Later that day, officers investigated a commercial burglary at Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 5143 Wellington Road in Gainesville. The incident occurred around 3:00 a.m., when two unknown males forced entry through the front doors. Once inside, the suspects entered the office and attempted to access the safe before fleeing in a vehicle. Damage was reported to the front door and the safe, though no cash or property was taken. The suspects were described as two males wearing black hoodies, dark-colored pants, face masks, and gloves. The investigation remains ongoing.

In neighboring Stafford County, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office handled a series of calls on March 4, 2026.

At 9:36 a.m., Deputy Oliveira-Hernandez responded to 33 Perchwood Drive for a larceny report involving a missing trailer. The victim reported that the trailer had disappeared from their property on March 2. It had been loaned to various vendors over the years, but all denied involvement upon follow-up. With no surveillance cameras on the property, no suspect was identified. The trailer’s tag was entered into stolen vehicle databases, and the victim was advised to contact the office if it is recovered.

That evening, deputies demonstrated effective proactive policing during a warrant service and related arrests. At 11:02 p.m., Deputy Frye responded to an alarm at Hampton Oaks Elementary School on 107 Northampton Boulevard. While checking the area, officers observed a vehicle leaving the premises and stopped it. The driver was identified as Luis Cambry-Mendez, 24, of Woodford, who was wanted out of Maryland for failure to appear in court. He was charged with fugitive from justice and held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Shortly after, at 11:36 p.m., Deputy Perkins responded to a reckless driver report near Whitson Ridge Drive and Eustace Road. The suspect was reportedly operating an electric bike erratically. Upon contact, officers located an alcoholic beverage that the suspect had placed in the grass. The individual, who admitted to recent alcohol consumption, according to police, showed signs of impairment—including a strong odor of alcohol on their breath—and was identified as Devon Boone, 33, of Stafford. Boone was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.