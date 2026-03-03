Rubber Duck Race Revival Announced for Fredericksburg; Vote on Event Name

Fredericksburg rubber duck races will return after a hiatus. The City of Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events, and Friends of the Rappahannock announced the event revival.

Proceeds will be divided between Friends of the Rappahannock, which supports river conservation, and the FUNd Parks Fund, which supports local parks and recreation.

The event was known as the Great Rappahannock River Rubber Duck Race. It began in the 1990s. In 2001, the 10th annual event occurred at Old Mill Park, with 20,000 rubber ducks released into the Rappahannock River from the Falmouth Bridge. Adopters of winning ducks received prizes. The fundraiser supported local charities and housing initiatives.

The event occurred in the summer or fall and included family activities and craft shows. It paused in later decades.

Community discussions, including in local paddling groups, indicate a planned date of July 4.

Organizers selected three name options and asked the public to vote:

FXBG Rubber Ducky Derby

Rappahannock Duck Dash

Rappahannock Ducky Regatta

Voting occurs through Sunday, March 8, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Comment on the Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events Facebook post to vote.

“Help us choose the official name before these ducks hit the water,” the announcement states. “We can’t wait to bring this tradition back to Fredericksburg!”

The event supports conservation and community improvements.