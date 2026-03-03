Paid Internship: AI-Assisted Transcript Analysis at Potomac Local News (Remote, $35/assignment)

Location: Remote (preference for candidates in Virginia or nearby for occasional local context)

Compensation: $35 per completed assignment (paid upon approval of high-quality structured notes)

Type: Part-time, paid internship – flexible hours, project-based

About Potomac Local News

Potomac Local News is a hyperlocal journalism outlet covering Prince William and Stafford counties in Virginia, and surrounding communities.

We deliver independent, in-depth reporting on local government, schools, community events, and public safety.

We’re seeking a motivated intern to help streamline our coverage of public meetings using an innovative AI-assisted workflow.

Position Overview

This paid internship focuses on analyzing detailed meeting transcripts (e.g., town halls, county board sessions, school board meetings, police briefings) with Grok (xAI’s AI tool).

You’ll follow a standardized, iterative process to produce structured, neutral, and factual notes that help our journalists identify story leads, key facts, quotes, and themes.

The role is ideal for students or early-career individuals interested in local journalism, research, AI tools, or content summarization. Assignments vary in length but typically involve 1–3 hours of focused work per transcript.

Key Responsibilities

Receive assigned meeting transcripts (text files or pasted content).

Perform the multi-pass workflow using Grok to generate structured notes including overview, key facts/stats (often in tables), speaker summaries, topic breakdowns, contextual insights, and emerging themes.

Flag any potential story leads, inconsistencies, or areas needing human verification.

Communicate clearly about progress, questions, or clarifications needed.

Required Qualifications

Current student (undergraduate or graduate) or recent graduate in journalism, communications, political science, English, data analysis, library/information science, or related field – or demonstrated equivalent experience.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to accuracy and neutrality.

Excellent written English skills for producing clear, structured summaries.

Comfortable working with AI tools (prior experience with Grok, ChatGPT, or similar large language models is a plus but not required – training provided).

Self-motivated, reliable, and able to meet deadlines independently.

Interest in local government, public meetings, or community journalism.

An X and Gmail accounts.

Preferred Skills (Not Required)

Basic prompt engineering or experience refining AI outputs.

Familiarity with local Virginia/Prince William County issues.

Experience summarizing meetings, transcribing, or conducting research.

What You Will Gain

Hands-on experience with AI-assisted journalism workflows – a growing skill in modern media.

Deep exposure to Prince William County government, policies, and community issues.

Portfolio-building material: structured notes that contribute to published stories or video content.

Mentorship and feedback from experienced local journalists.

Flexible, remote work that fits around classes or other commitments.

Potential for increased assignments, rate reviews, or transition to freelance/part-time roles based on performance.

Compensation Details

$35 per successfully completed and approved assignment.

Assignments are scoped by transcript/meeting length (e.g., short = 30–60 min meeting; standard = 1–2 hours).

Payment via E-check, emailed monthly.

Volume varies (2–10+ assignments per month possible, depending on meeting schedule and your availability).

Note: This is a paid internship rate aligned with entry-level project-based media/research opportunities; it prioritizes learning and portfolio development.

How to Apply