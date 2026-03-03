19-year-old Bristow man killed in fiery crash at I-66 rest area

A 19-year-old Bristow resident was killed Saturday afternoon when his Toyota sedan struck a parked tractor-trailer in an Interstate 66 eastbound rest area in Prince William County and burst into flames.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at approximately 3:10 p.m. on February 28, 2026, about 0.3 miles west of Bull Run Drive near the 48-49 mile marker in the Manassas area.

Investigators say a 2013 Toyota Corolla traveling at a high rate of speed entered the rest area, collided with the rear of a legally parked 2024 Kenworth 310 tractor-trailer, and caught fire immediately.

The driver of the Toyota, Jose Daniel Rivera Quintana, 19, of Bristow, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:21 p.m. He was wearing a seatbelt. The crash is not believed to be alcohol-related.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was resting in the cab at the time, was not injured.

Preliminary investigation shows the Toyota driver failed to maintain control of the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved, and the incident did not cause major disruptions on the main lanes of I-66.

Virginia State Police continue to investigate. No additional factors such as mechanical failure or impairment have been confirmed.

This incident follows other recent crashes along Northern Virginia highways, where high speeds and rest-area hazards remain a concern for safety officials.