Fredericksburg Regional Chamber Hosts 5th Annual Intern Expo, Drawing Over 600 Students

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated a major milestone in youth workforce development with its 5th Annual Intern Expo, held at the Fredericksburg Convention Center. The event, themed “Oh the Places You’ll Go,” brought together more than 600 high school and college students from across the region for a day of career exploration, networking, and skill-building.

Students had the opportunity to connect directly with over 80 vendors representing diverse industries vital to Virginia’s economy. Key sectors highlighted included AI Innovation, Construction, Events, Distribution, and Healthcare, allowing attendees to gain firsthand insight into local job opportunities and emerging career pathways right here in the heart of the Commonwealth’s business community.

The expo featured interactive breakout sessions designed to equip students with essential professional tools. Participants benefited from mock interviews, Dress for Success guidance, and personalized support at the on-site LinkedIn Center, where they received hands-on assistance in building and optimizing their profiles to strengthen their online professional brand.

The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber expressed deep appreciation to its key partners in education for helping make the event a success. Special thanks to Spotsylvania County Schools, Stafford County Schools, Caroline County Schools, and King George Schools for their collaboration in presenting this impactful initiative.

Sponsorship support came from Matern Staffing, Universal Dynamics, and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, alongside contributions from numerous vendors, dedicated volunteers, and community partners who helped bring the day to life.

“Events like the Intern Expo are crucial for bridging the gap between education and employment,” a Chamber representative noted in the event recap. “By connecting our students with real opportunities in our region, we’re investing in the future workforce and ensuring our local businesses have access to talented, prepared young professionals.”

The 5th Annual Intern Expo underscores the Chamber’s ongoing commitment through its WorkForce NOW program to foster economic growth by developing homegrown talent. As the region continues to expand in innovative fields like AI and healthcare, initiatives like this play a vital role in keeping opportunities local and building a stronger, more competitive community.

For more information about upcoming Chamber events and workforce development programs, visit the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce website or follow them on social media. Together, the community is shaping the next generation of leaders and innovators.