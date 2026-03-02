Democrats Urge Casim to Drop Woodbridge Bid

A group of Democratic elected officials led by former Woodbridge Supervisor Delegate Margaret Franklin called on Muhammed “Sef” Casim to step down as the Democratic nominee for Woodbridge District Supervisor, while Prince William Board Chair Deshundra Jefferson criticized his apology and urged meetings with affected communities.

On March 2, 2026, a joint statement from Democratic elected officials declared Sufiyan “Sef” Casim’s resurfaced social media remarks racist, xenophobic, and misogynistic, describing them as disqualifying due to a fundamental failure of character and judgment. The signers stated that Casim’s use of deeply derogatory language has caused immeasurable pain, particularly to African Americans, and that he does not grasp the weight and history of the words used.

The statement called on Casim to step down immediately as the Democratic nominee for the Woodbridge District seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. It emphasized that Woodbridge deserves a leader fully committed to lowering costs, addressing resident needs, and bringing people together rather than causing harm. If Casim does not withdraw, the undersigned said they do not support his candidacy.

Signers included Delegate Margaret Franklin (HD-23), Delegate Luke Torian (HD-24), Senator Jennifer Carroll Foy (SD-33), Senator Jeremy McPike (SD-29), Delegate Rozia Henson (HD-19), Delegate Michelle Maldonado (HD-20), Vice Chair Supervisor Victor Angry, Supervisor Andrea Bailey, Dumfries Council Member Selonia Miles, Dumfries Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson, and school board members Richard Jesse, Lisa Zargararpur, Justin Wilk, Tracey Blake, and Loree Williams.

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Deshundra Jefferson issued a separate statement on March 2 expressing deep disgust with Casim’s past comments and his apology. “I am deeply disgusted by the past comments Sufiyan Casim made — as well as his lack of responsibility and accountability. No apology should start with the words, ‘Nobody’s history is perfect and I am no exception,’ as it dismisses the pain that one’s words have caused,” Jefferson stated.

Jefferson called for Casim to initiate open dialogue by meeting with leaders in the communities he has offended to rebuild trust. She noted that words matter in public office, shape discourse and policy, and signal whose voices are valued. Jefferson also highlighted perceived selective outrage, pointing to silence from some critics on other instances of racism while emphasizing the current focus for political gain.

In a new statement released to the press on March 2, 2026, Casim expanded on his apology, attributing the resurfaced attention to Republican opponents while emphasizing personal growth and accountability.

“It has been brought to my attention that over a decade ago, out of a lack of maturity, I posted some comments on social media that are deeply offensive and hurtful, especially to the African American community,” Casim said. “The tweets I wrote in my youth are not a reflection of my character and who I am today. As a Muslim-American who has experienced what it’s like to live in America after 9/11, discussions around cultural sensitivity are very important to me.”

He added: “I know that I would not be able to have the freedoms and opportunities to represent our communities without the groundwork laid by the civil rights leaders and movement that came before us. I deeply apologize to those who were hurt by my language, take full and complete accountability, and maintain my steadfast commitment to fighting for all of our communities and building a progressive future for Woodbridge that honors the legacy of the civil rights movement, fights systemic racism, and leaves no marginalized community behind.” Casim also directly blamed Republicans for amplifying the issue, stating that his campaign has been attacked by “the political party that elected former Board Chairman Corey Stewart, whose rhetoric has emboldened neo-Nazis,” and reiterated that “hate has no place in Prince William County.”

The March 10, 2026, special election fills the Woodbridge District vacancy created when former Supervisor Margaret Franklin won election to the Virginia House of Delegates 23rd District in December 2025. Woodbridge, east of Interstate 95 and including communities along Route 1 and Belmont Bay, continues to address data center growth, housing costs, public safety, and transportation.

Casim won the Democratic nomination in the February 7 firehouse primary with 291 votes to Pamela G. Montgomery’s 258. Controversy arose after Potomac Local News reported resurfaced 2012–2015 social media posts allegedly featuring racial slurs, antisemitic rhetoric, misogynistic language, and other divisive content.

Casim posted a Facebook apology acknowledging disrespectful posts from 14 years ago, including use of an offensive term toward the Black community. “Nobody’s history is perfect and I am no exception. 14 years ago I had made social media posts that were disrespectful and posted a reference to my friend using a term that is quite frankly, offensive to the Black community. There is no excuse for this and I deeply apologize,” Casim wrote. He stated the actions do not reflect current prejudice and focused on ensuring every resident has opportunities.

Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Jacob Alderman has demanded the Democratic Committee withdraw support, calling the posts vile and Democratic silence complicit. Additional posts surfaced featuring alleged racist language.

Supervisor Andrea Bailey previously stated on X that Casim’s remarks are unacceptable and must be condemned regardless of party.

We are all called to stand up and speak out against racism and misogyny, regardless of party. If we are going to call out and hold Donald Trump accountable, we MUST also call out the remarks of “Sef” Casim. I love my party and my county, but his remarks are UNACCEPTABLE. — Andrea Bailey (@AndreaBaileyVA) March 2, 2026

The Prince William County Democratic Committee has issued no public response to the social media controversy, calls for withdrawal, or earlier allegations of primary irregularities from Montgomery as of March 2, 2026.

Republican nominee for the Woodbridge seat, Jeannie LaCroix, told Potomac Local News she emphasizes respect for diversity and community-focused leadership.

Allegations rely on screenshots, statements, and claims; independent verification of full context, authenticity, and details remains limited. Primary concerns raised by Montgomery also stand unresolved.

In diverse Woodbridge, these escalating developments heighten concerns over trust, representation, and election integrity ahead of March 10.

This story is developing. Potomac Local News continues to seek comment from all parties.

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> This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.