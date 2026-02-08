Equipment Failure Caused Power Outage

Power has been restored to all residents following a citywide outage, though two city-owned properties remained without electricity as of the latest update, according to city officials.

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Key Takeaways

Date: [Use current date of update]

Time: [Use time if available]

Location: Manassas

What happened: A power outage affecting city residents has been resolved.

A power outage affecting city residents has been resolved. Why it matters: The outage disrupted businesses and city facilities, including major employers.

The outage disrupted businesses and city facilities, including major employers. Who drove the news: City officials confirmed restoration and identified the cause.

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Full Coverage

City officials said power has been restored to all residential customers following an outage caused by an equipment failure.

As of the latest update, two city-owned properties — Micron Pond and the Boys & Girls Club — remained without power. Crews continued working to restore service to those locations.

Micron Pond is home to Micron Technology, the city’s largest employer and a major manufacturer of computer chips. City officials did not immediately say whether Micron’s operations were impacted or when full power restoration at the site is expected.

The Boys & Girls Club, which provides after-school and youth programming, was also still without electricity. No timeline for restoration at that facility was provided.

Officials said the outage was traced to an equipment failure. No additional details about the nature of the failure were released.

The city said it will provide further updates if conditions change or if restoration efforts at the remaining sites are completed.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.