FredNats to Host Game Day Job Fair

The Fredericksburg Nationals are holding their annual game day job fair on Thursday, Feb. 5, inviting applicants for a variety of part-time positions. The event runs from 3-6 p.m. in the Total Property Services Club Level at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. On-site interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, with no advance appointments required.

The FredNats are recruiting for multiple roles, including concessions, production, grounds, and other game-day support jobs. Applicants can fill out forms and interview the same day.

Applications will be available at the job fair, and the team says they will also accept drop-off applications at the FredNats Front Office starting Friday, Feb. 6 if you can’t attend the fair.

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