Courthouse Arrest Limits Proposed in Senate

“Proposals to restrict civil arrests at courthouses, limit when law enforcement officers may conceal their identities, and narrow state and local cooperation with federal immigration authorities have been proposed by a Democrat in the Virginia Senate,” The Center Square reported.

“Each has been referred to the Courts of Justice Committee.”

The bills were introduced by Sen. Saddam Salim, D-Fairfax, who has not yet received hearings on the measures. One proposal, Senate Bill 351, would prohibit most civil arrests in and around courthouses, while the other bills address law enforcement identification practices and cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

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