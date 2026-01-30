Stafford Sheriff Honors Sergeant’s Retirement

“Today we honor the retirement of Sergeant J.W. Kyle,” the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office announced.

“Sergeant Kyle has selflessly dedicated over 23 years to serving the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Stafford County.”

“We wish you and your family well in this next stage of life,” the sheriff’s office stated.

“Enjoy your well-earned retirement, Sergeant Kyle!”

The agency recognized Kyle’s more than two decades of service to Stafford County, thanking him for his commitment to public safety as he enters retirement.

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