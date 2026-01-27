Prince William Ice Center Opening Delayed Today

“The Prince William Ice Center will not open before 5 pm today, Tuesday, January 27th,” Prince William Ice Center posted on Facebook.

The ice rink in Woodbridge had been scheduled to open earlier in the day but will now remain closed until at least 5 p.m. today. Check the center’s social media or call ahead if you plan to visit later this evening.

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