Russell Road Gate Reopens at Quantico

“Gate 4 (Russell Road/Commissary Gate) is open and operating its normal hours,” Marine Corps Base Quantico announced. “As a reminder: Gate 6 (Onville Road/TBS Gate) is still closed until further notice.”

“The base is still in a Code Red status, essential personnel only,” the installation stated. “The roads remain slick and drivers are encouraged to exercise caution and avoid driving if possible.”

Marine Corps Base Quantico issued the traffic advisory as weather conditions continued to impact road safety across the installation. Officials urged only essential personnel to travel until conditions improve.

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