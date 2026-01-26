Manassas School Board Meeting Canceled

The Manassas City School Board’s regular business meeting scheduled for Tuesday night was canceled due to inclement weather, according to school officials.

Key Takeaways

Date and time: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at 6 p.m. Location: City Hall, 9027 Center Street, Manassas

City Hall, 9027 Center Street, Manassas What happened: The Manassas City School Board’s regular business meeting was canceled.

The Manassas City School Board’s regular business meeting was canceled. Why it matters: Several planned discussions on weather-related school decisions and student programs will not take place as scheduled.

Several planned discussions on weather-related school decisions and student programs will not take place as scheduled. Who drove the news: Manassas City Public Schools officials

Full Coverage

Manassas City Public Schools announced the cancelation of the School Board of the City of Manassas regular business meeting because of inclement weather conditions. The meeting was scheduled to take place at City Hall in downtown Manassas.

According to the school division, the board was set to hear a presentation from Craig H. Gfeller, deputy superintendent, on how the division makes decisions about weather delays and school closures. The discussion was intended to explain the process used during winter weather and other emergencies that affect school operations.

The agenda also included a presentation focused on student achievement, family engagement, and federal program compliance. Curt Emmel, director of federal programs and family engagement for Manassas City Public Schools, was scheduled to provide an overview of the division’s Adult English as a Second Language program and its role in engaging families.

That presentation was also expected to cover the WIDA ACCESS for ELLs assessment, a federally required test used to measure English language proficiency for students identified as English learners. School officials planned to explain the legal requirements of the assessment and how Manassas City Public Schools meets those federal mandates.

The school division did not immediately announce when the canceled agenda items would be rescheduled for a future meeting.

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This article was created with AI assistance and reviewed by Potomac Local News editors for accuracy and clarity.