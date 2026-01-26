Libraries Close Tuesday Due to Weather

“All library locations will be closed Tuesday, January 27, due to inclement weather,” Central Rappahannock Regional Library announced. “You can still check out eBooks, eAudio, streaming video, and more from our digital collection.”

The library system encouraged patrons to use its online resources while physical branches remain closed, directing users to librarypoint.org/ebooks for access to digital materials.

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