Fredericksburg Area Drivers Urged to Delay Travel This Morning

“Postpone travel until midday to allow temperatures to rise and road conditions to improve,” Virginia Department of Transportation said.

“Icy road conditions are present in the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck, and Middle Peninsula following sleet overnight.”

“Staying off the roads will also provide space for crews removing snow today on primary roads and high-volume secondary roads,” the agency added. (Virginia Department of Transportation)

VDOT crews are actively working around the clock to plow and treat roads after a winter storm left many low-volume secondary roads snow-covered and icy. Interstates and major routes are priority for snow and ice removal before crews shift focus to smaller secondary and residential roads. Drivers should check 511Virginia for current road conditions before traveling. (Virginia Department of Transportation)

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