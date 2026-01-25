VDOT Urges Drivers to Stay Home

“Give us some time — we will get to you. Until then, stay off the roads, NOVA,” the VDOT NOVA District stated.

“Crews continue plowing and you see their progress,” the agency said

, directing residents to track active plows online as snow removal continues across the region.

Prince William County shared the message as winter weather impacts road conditions throughout Northern Virginia. Officials are asking drivers to avoid travel while crews work to clear primary and secondary roads in Prince William County and neighboring jurisdictions.

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