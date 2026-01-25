Prince William County Offices Closed Monday

“Due to the impacts of weather conditions, Prince William County government offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026,” Prince William County Government announced.

“If you have business to do with the county, check the county website to see if you are able to conduct your business online,” officials stated

, adding that residents should monitor the county’s emergency webpage for the latest updates.

The closure affects county government offices and facilities as winter weather continues to impact the region. Officials encouraged residents to use online services when possible and to check official county channels for reopening information.

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