Manassas Park Urges Clearing Fire Hydrants

“A reminder about keeping the hydrants around the City clear,” Manassas Park Fire & Rescue posted.

Fire officials urged residents to remove snow and ice from fire hydrants near their homes to ensure quick access during emergencies. Clear hydrants help firefighters respond faster and more effectively during fires, especially amid winter weather.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.

Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.

Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.