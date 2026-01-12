Fredericksburg writer’s ‘Eagle Air Support’ idea gets off the ground

“Surplus air conditioners from the University of Mary Washington will be given to Fredericksburg-area residents in need,” Fredericksburg Free Press reported on Jan. 9, 2026. “In the program, surplus air conditioners from the University of Mary Washington will be given to Fredericksburg-area residents in need.”

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