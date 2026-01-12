Prince William Elevate 2030: Prince William schools target universal pre-K, career pathways, and AI training By Uriah Kiser Published January 12, 2026 at 1:00PM | Updated January 12, 2026 at 1:41PM Prince William County Public Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade, Ed.D. [Alan Gloss] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Dr. LaTanya McDade #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William County Public Schools