Prince William County Has Spent $1.6 Million Defending Digital Gateway in Court; Supervisor Seeks Reconsideration

“That is a motion that really needs to be split into two separate motions,” InsideNoVa reported. “Basically, the way it is, because of the weight of it, because it was the same [legal] firm – pure and simple, more than anything, it was a mistake to vote that way. It was a mistake on my end to vote that way.”

“As of Dec. 18, 2025, the total funds spent in the [Digital Gateway] rezoning and real estate assessment litigation is $1,663,478.72,” InsideNoVa [reported], citing a county spokeswoman. “These cases are complex and this number includes the costs for the work of attorneys in the outside counsel law firm, expert witnesses, court reporters and transcripts, costs of preparing and filing the appeals briefs, preparation of the extensive legislative record, etc., spanning more than two years.”

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