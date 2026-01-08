Prince William County highlights major accomplishments from 2025

“As we step into 2026, we’re taking a moment to reflect on what made 2025 a remarkable year for our community,” Prince William County Government posted. “Residents celebrated major events like the LIV Virginia golf tournament, which brought neighbors together and put Prince William County on the national stage.”

“From expanding broadband access ahead of schedule to launching PWC 311 for faster, easier connection to county services, every step was guided by the 2025–2028 Strategic Plan,” the county stated. “Looking back, it’s inspiring to see how much we can accomplish together when a community works as one.”

County officials pointed to several key milestones from 2025, including the opening of the Crisis Receiving Center Complex, nearly $1 billion invested in public schools, expanded funding for affordable housing, adoption of the Affordable Dwelling Unit Ordinance, and new tools to improve access to county services.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads. Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting. Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.