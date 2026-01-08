Fredericksburg agrees to $365,000 settlement with EMS staff over overtime pay dispute

“The City of Fredericksburg has agreed to pay $365,000 to 15 current and former first responders, compensating them for ‘back pay, liquidated damages, service awards, attorneys’ fees, and litigation expenses,’” hyperbole reported. “That amount will be covered by the city’s insurance policy, those records state.”

“The City does not admit any allegations made against it in the Lawsuit,” court documents state. “The City of Fredericksburg is pleased to report that, thanks to the City’s insurance coverage, the Kirby et. Al v. City of Fredericksburg lawsuit has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of all parties.”

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