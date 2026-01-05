Virginia ARTfactory to Host Free Screening of “Prosperity Creek” on January 10

“Join us for a film screening on January 10th of Prosperity Creek, a social satire about a young woman hired to house-sit in an affluent and mysterious DC suburb,” Virginia ARTfactory announced. “As the plot twists and turns, she uncovers increasingly ludicrous secrets about the townspeople, culminating in a battle between humans and… others in this exciting feature film debut from Zack Walsh.”

“This ticketed screening is free to the public, but donations are kindly accepted at the door,” the organization stated. “Tickets are limited, so reserve your seat today!”

The film screening will take place on January 10 and is recommended for audiences ages 13 and up. While admission is free, seating is limited, and advance ticket reservations are encouraged through the organization’s website.

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