Prince William Explained: New Affordable Housing Fund Policies, Guidelines in Prince William By Caitlyn Meisner Published December 31, 2025 at 1:00PM The James McCoart Building at the Prince William County Government Center. [Photo by Uriah Kiser/Potomac Local News] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Caitlyn Meisner I'm the Manassas Local News Editor. Please send me story ideas and news tips. View all posts #Affordable Housing #Locals Only #Locals Only Prince William – Manassas #Prince William Board of County Supervisors