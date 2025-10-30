Features

Town of Dumfries to host free Trunk or Treat Halloween celebration

By Uriah Kiser

“Join us for Trunk or Treat on Friday, October 31, 2025, from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM at Garrison Park, 17749 Main St.,” the Town of Dumfries announced. “Enjoy thrilling music, games, and of course: CANDY!”

The free, family-friendly Halloween event invites residents to dress up, play games, and collect treats in a festive community setting. Hosted by the Town of Dumfries in partnership with the Heavenly Minded Club, the celebration encourages costumes and promises a “spooktacular” evening of fun for all ages.

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